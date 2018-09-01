Prairie Rose Schools Undergo Summer Refresh

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

A few schools in the Prairie Rose School Division got a new coat of paint this summer thanks to an ongoing effort by the Board of Trustees to refresh its facilities.

The goal is to bring the buildings up to a standard that is updated and welcoming, said Superintendent Terry Osiowy.

About $100,000 was spent to update the gym, and the hallway lighting and ceilings at Elm Creek School. Classrooms were repainted at Carman Elementary, and the Miami School gym got a makeover.

Osiowy said PRSD spent about $500,000 on summer construction projects this year.

Meantime, a routine inspection turned up an unexpected expense for the division this summer.

Osiowy explained it was discovered that one of two boilers at Carman Collegiate wasn't usable.

"So we've had to work with Public Schools Finance Board to work to replace that," he said.

According to Osiowy, the secretary treasurer and facilities supervisor for the division has been working with the province to accelerate that project and replace both boilers before the weather turns cold.

On that note, the Board of Trustees has approved a biomass heating project for the school in St. Eustache. Ultimately the boiler heating system at the school will be converted to a system that heats through the burning of wood pellets.

"It's a way to reduce long term costs in terms of energy," explained Osiowy, noting this has been a project on the Board's radar for some time.

