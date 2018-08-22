PTH 3 Under Construction

A 16 KM stretch of PTH 3 west of Morden is under construction from Colert Road, leading to the Minnewasta beach, to PTH 31.

According to Kelvin Shuvera, the Director of Regional Operations for the South Central Region, the construction is a paving rehabilitation project. Shuvera says 50 percent of the culvert replacement is complete and work has begun on localized road improvements, with full paving commencing shortly after the September long weekend.

"We're optimistic with good weather we can complete it by the end of October."

Shuvera advises traffic to abide by the road signs and the flaggers on the north and south sides of the road, further thanking the locals in the area for their patience.