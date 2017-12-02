RCMP Remind Ice Fishers Of Dangers And Safety Tips

RCMP are warning residents planning to head out onto frozen lakes and rivers this winter.

"There are definitely some safety factors you have to be concerned with," said RCMP Staff Sergeant Bob Chabot. "The biggest one is ice safety and the thickness of the ice you're going to be going out on."

Chabot said it's recommended people don't go on the ice until there is around 15 cm (6 inches) of ice already formed, and you shouldn't have a vehicle on the ice until there's between 25 and 30 cm (12 inches).

He noted having a vehicle on the ice for a long period of time it can push the ice down. Chabot suggested drilling a hole near your vehicle and if the water starts to come out of the hole it may be time to move your vehicle or fishing location.

"If you are on a river or somewhere else, a current can greatly effect the amount of ice that is being formed," said Chabot. "So you have to check the ice often when you are going out."

If you aren't sure of the depth, and don't have the tools to check how deep the ice is, Chabot encourages people to contact their local Natural Resource Officers to see if they've checked the ice recently.

The safest ice generally has a tint of blue and is relatively clear, Chabot said, adding grey coloured ice means there is a presence of water in the ice.

"It's not uncommon to be ice fishing and hear cracks and noises coming from the ice," said Chabot, adding if it's cold enough the ice may be forming and expanding.

"It's one thing to go out early and be the first one on the ice, but you definitely want to get home at the end of the day," said Chabot.