Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

UPDATE: Carberry RCMP searching for two children taken by their mother.

Jessica Chartier and her children have been safely located in St. Albert, Alberta. Manitoba RCMP would like to thank the media, St. Albert RCMP and the public for their assistance. Chartier has been arrested and is facing charges in relation to this matter.

-

Manitoba RCMP are looking for two children taken by their mother. Officers have been actively searching for the young boy and girl since they were not returned to their father following a legal parental visit with their mom, Jessica Chartier, at the end of September. 

Police say the children were dropped off by their father at school on September 26, 2018, with plans to spend the next two days with their mother. When their father arrived at the school to pick up the kids two days later on September 28, he was informed that they were not there and, in fact, had not been in school on September 27 or 28. 

Melaina Chartier, age 8, is 3.5 to 4 feet tall with dark, shoulder-length hair.

Colton Nordstrom, age 6, is 3 to 3.5 feet tall with blonde hair and dark-framed, round glasses.

Jessica Chartier, age 29, is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Abduction. She is believed to be with the kids and driving a grey, 2016 Chrysler 200 with Manitoba license plates GJX890. Chartier is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds with black or blonde hair, and brown eyes.

Jessica and her children were last seen on the evening of October 1 in Virden, Manitoba.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.

More Local News

Winkler Food Cupboard Receives Boost From Food Drive

Just over 7,000 pounds were collected by local youth in Winkler for the annual Farm Credit Canada Drive Away Hunger. Menno Giesbrecht, the Secretary Treasurer for the Winkler Food Cupboard, says the…

Incumbent Candidate Anticipates Exciting Future For Morden

Council for the City of Morden will have a very different look after this month's election. Hank Hildebrand Of the slate of candidates vying for a spot on council, only two are incumbents. Hank…

GVSD Schools At Full Capacity And Anticipating Pine Ridge

Garden Valley School Division enrolment numbers have come in at 4,549 students. Superintendent, Todd Monster, says this is roughly 15 students higher than what they were projecting at the beginning…

Bike Shop Raises Money For Firefighters Burn Fund

A local business owner is turning tragedy into a chance to give back. After a devastating fire in 2016 gutted local bike shop Country Cycle in Winkler, the community responded to help get owner Peter…

Manitoba Cancels Carbon Tax

The Manitoba government will move forward with its Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan, but without a carbon tax. Last year, the Manitoba government received legal advice that the federal…

Maple Leaf School Breaks In New Play Structure

Maple Leaf School in Morden has a bright new addition to their outdoor space. A long-awaited new play structure was officially unveiled Monday evening but has already seen a lot of love since the…

MB Hydro Crews Working To Restore Service Throughout Manitoba

It's slow and steady as Manitoba Hydro crews work to restore service in areas throughout the province today. Hydro spokesperson, Bruce Owen, says outages started Tuesday night in the west and…

First Taste of Winter On The Way For Southern Manitoba

It appears Southern Manitoba will get an early taste of winter. According to Environment Canada, between 2 and 10 centimetres of snow could fall in different areas of the region Wednesday into…

U.S. Warning Message Could Appear On Canadian Devices

Manitobans living near the International Border could receive a text message warning from the U.S. government Wednesday afternoon. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be issuing a…

Morden's Future Leaders Address Concerns At All Candidates Forum

Residents filled the venue for Morden's All Candidates Forum, wanting to hear from the next leaders of the community. Candidates for council and mayor shared their values and vision for the city's…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login