UPDATE: Carberry RCMP searching for two children taken by their mother.

Jessica Chartier and her children have been safely located in St. Albert, Alberta. Manitoba RCMP would like to thank the media, St. Albert RCMP and the public for their assistance. Chartier has been arrested and is facing charges in relation to this matter.

Manitoba RCMP are looking for two children taken by their mother. Officers have been actively searching for the young boy and girl since they were not returned to their father following a legal parental visit with their mom, Jessica Chartier, at the end of September.

Police say the children were dropped off by their father at school on September 26, 2018, with plans to spend the next two days with their mother. When their father arrived at the school to pick up the kids two days later on September 28, he was informed that they were not there and, in fact, had not been in school on September 27 or 28.

Melaina Chartier, age 8, is 3.5 to 4 feet tall with dark, shoulder-length hair.

Colton Nordstrom, age 6, is 3 to 3.5 feet tall with blonde hair and dark-framed, round glasses.

Jessica Chartier, age 29, is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Abduction. She is believed to be with the kids and driving a grey, 2016 Chrysler 200 with Manitoba license plates GJX890. Chartier is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds with black or blonde hair, and brown eyes.

Jessica and her children were last seen on the evening of October 1 in Virden, Manitoba.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.