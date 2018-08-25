Roadway Fatality Stats Paint Dark Picture

Fifty-two collisions and 57 deaths. These are the statistics on roadway fatalities in the province of Manitoba so far this year.

Manitoba RCMP Media Relations Officer Sergeant Paul Manaigre says it's up from this time last year when a total of 43 collisions had caused 48 deaths in the province.

"The numbers are higher," says Manaigre, noting it's unacceptable. "There are too many deaths on the highways every year. People need to get the message that high-risk driving behaviour, such as speeding and impaired driving, are taking a toll and we want theses numbers to come down.

He says the public needs to be serious about their driving habits.

"The numbers for distracted driving are high. Everybody thinks it won't happen to them, that it's someone else's problem," says Manaigre. "We're seeing alcohol, impaired driving; it results in approximately 40 per cent of fatalities. Not wearing seatbelts, 40 to 50 per cent of fatalities are a result of that. Seatbelts keep you in car, they keep you safe and, in a lot of instances, it keeps you alive."

Manaigre adds there are still quite a few months left in the year and we need these numbers to stop climbing.