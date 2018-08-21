Ron MacLean And Hometown Hockey Coming To Winkler

Morden Corn And Apple!

It's 3 days of unforgettable excitement. The Morden Corn and Apple is coming!

Corn and Apple

Details
Category: Local News

Winkler will be the national hockey epicenter this March when legend Ron MacLean arrives to broadcast live as part of the Hometown Hockey national tour.

Why was Winkler chosen? Mayor Martin Harder says the city has produced a number of NHL alumni, helping put the hockey community on the map.

"When you're successful at something it draws attention," he says, noting the city's also hosted high-profile sporting events. "That's what it did for Hometown Hockey, Winkler is on the list because of the successful events we've hosted in the past."

Harder expects approximately 4,000 people attending the outdoor live event. The city will close Main St. downtown for the celebrations.

"For Winkler and Southern Manitoba it's an exciting time," Harder says.

The fifth season of the Canada-wide hockey tour will see 25 communities become stops for a two-day show of live entertainment, NHL alumni, local celebrities capped off with an outdoor viewing party of a national NHL game, broadcast live by Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

"From St. John's to Victoria to Whitehorse, Tara and I have had the privilege of honouring the tradition of hockey in Canada for the past four seasons – and we can't wait to unearth all the surprises that this season will have in store," MacLean says.

MacLean and Slone will host a pre-game, intermission and post-game show from their mobile studio, shining the spotlight on local culture, hockey history and unique stories of each hometown.

The Winkler event takes place March 2-3 for the Winnipeg vs Columbus game. Hometown Hockey moves on to Steinbach March 9-10.

More Local News

Construction Resumes On W.C. Miller Gym

After a short delay, work is back on track for a new gym at Altona's high school. At the end of July construction was halted on the project at W.C. Miller Collegiate after some concerns were raised…

St. Jean Breaks Ground For Splash Park

On Tuesday people involved with the St. Jean splash park gathered to break ground on the new project. Committee member Stephanie Jablonski is happy to see the project get started. "My personal…

New Altona Area EDO Eager To Get Started

The economic development officer for the SEED group intends to hit the ground running when she takes over her new position next week. Stephanie Harris will begin her new job as E-D-O for SEED on…

Arnaud HOPE Grow Project Sees 'Best Turn Out' In Years

A team of farmers gathered on Monday at the 22nd annual HOPE (Helping Other People Eat) grow project east of Arnaud to harvest 160 acres of spring wheat. HOPE is one of the dozens of Manitoba…

UPDATE: Three In Hospital After Two-Vehicle Collision Sunday

Three local residents are recovering in hospital after a serious collision Sunday morning. At 9:15 a.m August 19, Carman RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision near Chortitz at the intersection of…

Ron MacLean And Hometown Hockey Coming To Winkler

Winkler will be the national hockey epicenter this March when legend Ron MacLean arrives to broadcast live as part of the Hometown Hockey national tour. Why was Winkler chosen? Mayor Martin Harder…

More Support Coming for Plum Coulee's Active Living Centre

The Plum Coulee Active Living Centre is getting a financial boost from the province. The facility officially opened to the public in May of this year. Centre spokesperson June Letkeman says they were…

Banned From Restaurant, Local Man Arrested After Weekend Assault

A 29-year-old male, banned from Tim Hortons in Morden, was arrested for assault after an incident at the restaurant this weekend. Around 2:00 AM, on August 18, an off-duty police officer arrested the…

Fire Destroys Crystal City Elevator And Business (GALLERY)

Fire has destroyed two buildings in Crystal City, including one the community's grain elevators. Flames were seen shooting high above the wooden Paterson Grain facility located on South Railway…

Cause Of Combine Blaze Remains Unknown (GALLERY)

**Updated Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.** The cause of a combine fire Monday in the Greenridge area remains unknown. Todd Nichols, deputy fire chief for the Dominion City Fire Department, said, however, it is…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login