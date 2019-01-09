2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

It appears the worst of this year's flu season is now behind us.

Dr. Michael Routledge is Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health. He says the influenza season typically runs in six to eight-week waves, with the peak coming about three to four weeks into that wave. Dr. Routledge says the peak happened around Christmas and so we are now on the other side. 2017 02 routledge(Dr. Michael Routledge)

"Certainly I expect that we're going to have more influenza activity in our region before the season's over, but we've probably seen our large blip," explains Dr. Routledge. "Often times we will see a second wave, it's usually not as big as the first one."

According to the most recent data from Manitoba Health, there were 85 cases of influenza within Southern Health between September 1st and December 29th. The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority had 183 cases, Northern had 112, Prairie Mountain had 85 and Interlake-Eastern had 49.

"I'd say it was a fairly typical season," says Dr. Routledge. "It was a little bit less busy from a health care system perspective this year than last year."

Dr. Routledge says that is probably the result of the type of flu strain this year. This year's strain is largely H1N1, which tends to hit younger people. As a result, he says it has not been a busy season for their personal care homes.

"Last year where we had quite a busy season in personal care homes, this was a less busy season so far," he says. "And it's what we expect."

He notes there has been no specific part of the region that has been hit hardest this year.

As of December 28th, 20 percent of Manitoba residents were immunized with the seasonal influenza vaccine. Though it won't be confirmed for a couple of months yet, Dr. Routledge says it appears this year's vaccine was a good match with the strain of flu circulating.

Meanwhile, Dr. Routledge offers a few tips for staying healthy for the rest of this winter. He encourages washing your hands regularly and to cough into your arm, so as not to spread germs. If you are sick, stay at home. He also urges maintaining a good diet, getting exercise and sleeping well.

Growing Population Changing Dynamic For Recent Filipino Newcomers

Over the last decade, the Pembina Valley region has welcomed many newcomers, hundreds from the Philippines. During the recent holiday season, a number of community gatherings were held, bringing…

More Affordable Housing Units Coming To Morden

In the next few years, Morden could have another 60 affordable housing units for people living with a low income. Anhart Homes Manitoba is the most recent extension of Anhart Community Housing, a…

Recreation Revenue, Investments On The Rise In Winkler

The City of Winkler saw a number of windfalls in the 2018 budget, propelled by revenue from the local pool and return on investments. A hot summer and excitement over recent upgrades contributed to a…

Altona Police Chief Doesn't Want You To Make It Easy For Thieves

The Altona Police Service is highlighting several tips on how to protect your valuables following a pair of recent snowmobile thefts in the community, According to Police Chief Perry Batchelor, the…

Carman And Dufferin Helipad Getting Closer To Construction Phase

One year ago the Town of Carman and R.M. of Dufferin decided to move forward on a helipad project to help accommodate STARS landings in the area. "Transport Canada has provided the specifications it…

Morden To Host 2020 Manitoba Firefighters Provincial Curling Championship

Though it's a year away, Morden will be the host of the 2020 Manitoba Firefighters Provincial Curling Championships. For Morden's Fire Department, this will be the first time in several years that…

Covered Licence Plate Comes With $200 Fine

Winkler Police are reminding residents to keep their licence plates clear this winter. Vehicle licence plates must be unobstructed by law, either by snow or mud that prevents the information from…

Graydon Disagrees With Constituency Name Change

The new name for Emerson constituency isn't sitting well with the area's MLA. As part of its final report on boundary re-alignment, the Manitoba Electoral Divisions Boundaries Commission has also…

Altona Looking At Options For Industrial Park Expansion

The Town of Altona continues to look at all the options on expanding its industrial park. There are only six empty lots remaining in the town's manufacturing quarter, but at this point, there is no…

Police Chase Ends With Spike Strip, Charges

Winkler Police Service pursued a suspect vehicle and executed a high-risk traffic stop last week resulting in a driver facing multiple charges including meth trafficking. On January 2, an off-duty…

