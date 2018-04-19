Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

Educational opportunities continue to grow and evolve at Winkler's Red River College campus as specific needs arise in the region.

Regional Campus Manager, Joanne Unrau explains they will always add individual continuing education courses as the demand arises.

"We had a request from a particular group to have a welding course for them and they had the enrolment to make it worthwhile, so we did what we had to do to make it possible for them," said Unrau, adding they are always planning for what they see coming in the future and regularly consult with the Pembina Valley Strategic Council, which is made up of members from the various industries and businesses in the area. 

"So we do have those discussions, "where are your needs? What do you see in the future? How can we be helpful?" We're trying to create that dialogue so that we are providing what the region needs."

Two programs that were added this school year to meet a specified need were the Early Childcare Education and Early Childhood Education Workplace Programs.

"When we review the types of childcare situations we have, the need for ECE-2 Certified Childcare workers was high, so that was a good place to start to fill the needs within the region."

Meanwhile, Unrau says they have started the process of preparing for the Bachelor of Nursing program that will have its first intake this coming fall. "So we were promoting, making sure we were offering all the prep and admission requirement courses for local people to be able to fulfill the admission requirements."

Related article: Bachelor Of Nursing Program To Be Offered Locally In Winkler   

More Local News

Rhineland Reeve Encouraged By Provincial Water Review

Rhineland municipality welcomes a provincial review of legislation governing Manitoba's water resources. Provincial officials were able to add some details to the initiative at the municipal…

Altona Firefighters Rid House Of Smoke From Kitchen Fire

At 1:17 today 16 firefighters with the Altona Fire Department responded to a call. Fire Chief Greg Zimmerman said a kitchen fire down Poplar Street in Altona prompted the call from residents, who…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Two More Municipalities Impose Burn Bans

Dry conditions this spring have forced two more municipalities in the Red River Valley to issue burn bans. A burning ban is now in effect for the Town of Morris and R.M. of Montcalm, joining the R.M.…

Friday Morning Collision Slows Traffic on PTH 75

It appears that a multi-vehicle collision has occured at the intersection of two busy highways in the region. Witnesses report the incident happened late Friday morning in the southbound land of PTH…

A Pain In Your Home, Multi-Coloured Asian Lady Beetles Have A Good Side

As the weather gets warmer, Multi-Coloured Asian Lady Beetles are starting to wake up from dormancy, which means you might be noticing them in your homes, or already have for a number of weeks. There…

Awards Showcase Winkler's Commitment To Innovation, People And Community Focus

Winkler's business community celebrated it's best and brightest at the 2018 P.W Enns Business Awards Thursday night. The recurring theme was investing in people, technology and the community. The…

Sergeant Position Now Filled In Morden

After the retirement of long-time Morden Police Service Sergeant Brent Menzies last June, Constable Chris Flook will now be filling the role after his promotion to Sergeant. Flook officially took…

Steady Participant Numbers A Highlight For Altona Minor Hockey

The Altona Minor Hockey (AMH) Association held its Annual General Meeting earlier this month. AMH President Jason Pilkington said successes for the season included good tournaments and strong…

Infected Firewood Poses Risk To Lake Minnewasta

In order to combat the increased risk of invasive species, Lake Minnewasta is asking campers to not bring in outside firewood. "It's just another awareness that moving firewood can bring in pests,"…

Board Art Pops For New Exhibit

Using a skateboard as a canvas has become one of the most popular art events at Winkler Arts and Culture. Boards were donated by a local skate shop and painted by local artists. Winkler Arts and…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





19
Apr
2018
Reinland Low German Plays

19 April 2018 - 21 April 2018, 7:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Reinland Community Center





21
Apr
2018
Registration is Open for Mental Health Week Events!

21 April 2018 8:00 am

Access Event Centre, Morden





21
Apr
2018
Mom 2 Mom Sale - Winkler

21 April 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Southland Mall, Winkler





21
Apr
2018
Intermediate Stained Glass Workshop - Morris

21 April 2018 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Morris Recreation Office, Morris





21
Apr
2018
Spring Fling Craft & Bake Thing 2018

21 April 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Morris Multiplex, Morris





21
Apr
2018
La RIVIERE RAPTOR FESTIVAL 2018

21 April 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

La Riviere & Community Recreation Centre, La Rivière





Login