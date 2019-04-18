Southern Health-Sante Sud's seeing some positive numbers, as they wrap up the 2018-19 fiscal year. They're looking at a surplus of over 6.7 million dollars.

Vice-president of Finance and Planning Ken Klassen outlines how that happened.

"There are changes going on with the system," he says, "We were advised not to re-invest those surpluses, so this year, we've been able to a surplus the whole year."

Klassen expects they'll re-invest the surplus once the changes are completed. He understands 6.7 million's a big number, but puts it into perspective.

"It's just over 2% of our funding," he says, "The surplus would operate our region for about one week. So, it's a big number, but it's all in scale to that."