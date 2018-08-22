St. Jean Breaks Ground For Splash Park

Morden Corn And Apple!

It's 3 days of unforgettable excitement. The Morden Corn and Apple is coming!

Corn and Apple

Details
Category: Local News

On Tuesday people involved with the St. Jean splash park gathered to break ground on the new project.

Committee member Stephanie Jablonski is happy to see the project get started.

"My personal involvement was designing the splash park and also organizing meetings. A little bit of everything," she said, adding work will start immediately.

Jablonski was asked how the idea for a splash park came about.

"It started off with the reeve having a vision of a splash park in the community and bringing the community together," she said.

"There was a lot of discussion about what we can do for recreation once the curling rink was no longer viable, so we decided that a splash pad... would be a good fit," said RM of Montcalm reeve Derek Sabourin.

Jablonski is also excited about adding a play area to the splash park, because the play structure in St. Jean is geared toward older children.

"What we're hoping to bring with the splash park, is a younger kid playground and some swings specially designed for them," she said.

The $600,000 dollar project is being funded by St. Jean Parks & Rec, donations from the fire department, quad derby, minor baseball, the Montcalm Community Development Foundation, and curling rink reserves.

"Completion won't be done until the spring just because we're also working with the building of the fire hall," Jablonski explained.

Fundraising will include a picnic table sponsorship opportunity for families and businesses, chase the ace, and other types of fundraising efforts.

For anyone interested in supporting the project, contact Stephanie at 204-758-3747 or email [email protected]

More Local News

Construction Resumes On W.C. Miller Gym

After a short delay, work is back on track for a new gym at Altona's high school. At the end of July construction was halted on the project at W.C. Miller Collegiate after some concerns were raised…

St. Jean Breaks Ground For Splash Park

On Tuesday people involved with the St. Jean splash park gathered to break ground on the new project. Committee member Stephanie Jablonski is happy to see the project get started. "My personal…

New Altona Area EDO Eager To Get Started

The economic development officer for the SEED group intends to hit the ground running when she takes over her new position next week. Stephanie Harris will begin her new job as E-D-O for SEED on…

Arnaud HOPE Grow Project Sees 'Best Turn Out' In Years

A team of farmers gathered on Monday at the 22nd annual HOPE (Helping Other People Eat) grow project east of Arnaud to harvest 160 acres of spring wheat. HOPE is one of the dozens of Manitoba…

UPDATE: Three In Hospital After Two-Vehicle Collision Sunday

Three local residents are recovering in hospital after a serious collision Sunday morning. At 9:15 a.m August 19, Carman RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision near Chortitz at the intersection of…

Ron MacLean And Hometown Hockey Coming To Winkler

Winkler will be the national hockey epicenter this March when legend Ron MacLean arrives to broadcast live as part of the Hometown Hockey national tour. Why was Winkler chosen? Mayor Martin Harder…

More Support Coming for Plum Coulee's Active Living Centre

The Plum Coulee Active Living Centre is getting a financial boost from the province. The facility officially opened to the public in May of this year. Centre spokesperson June Letkeman says they were…

Banned From Restaurant, Local Man Arrested After Weekend Assault

A 29-year-old male, banned from Tim Hortons in Morden, was arrested for assault after an incident at the restaurant this weekend. Around 2:00 AM, on August 18, an off-duty police officer arrested the…

Fire Destroys Crystal City Elevator And Business (GALLERY)

Fire has destroyed two buildings in Crystal City, including one the community's grain elevators. Flames were seen shooting high above the wooden Paterson Grain facility located on South Railway…

Cause Of Combine Blaze Remains Unknown (GALLERY)

**Updated Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.** The cause of a combine fire Monday in the Greenridge area remains unknown. Todd Nichols, deputy fire chief for the Dominion City Fire Department, said, however, it is…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login