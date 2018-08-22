St. Joseph Area Farmer Surprised By Crop Yields

Morden Corn And Apple!

A local farmer is pleasantly surprised by some of the yields his crops are getting despite the dry conditions this summer.

Jake Heppner and his family manage a mixed farm operation in the St. Joseph area that includes about 10,000 broiler/breeder hens and about 550 acres of cropland.

Heppner says he's amazed by the yields they got on their canola crop this year.

"We just finished our last field of canola and we're bordering on 50 bushels/acre. The yield on oats was down a little at about 85 bushels/acre, but the bushel weight was excellent."

Heppner also grows about 200 acres of alfalfa and some soybeans as well.

As far as the soybeans are concerned, Heppner says he not sure what kind of results that crop will produce when they start that harvest in about a month.

"I'm hoping there's enough moisture for them to fill out, but right now the ground feels very dry. It would be nice if we would get some rain, because I think it would help. A certain amount of the pod set has been established, but and inch or two of rain would be very nice."

jake heppner farm 2018Farm broadcaster Cory Knutt interviewing Jake Heppner

