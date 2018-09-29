Student Numbers Up In Vita And Sprague

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Shevchenko School in Vita has seen an increase in student numbers this fall, ending a slow decline in enrollment that started about 15 years ago. Principal Peter Osadchuk says they have 20 additional students this year, bringing their total number to about 350. He adds the increase is spread out over most grades of the K-12 school.

"Mostly, right across the ages, but we did see an influx of Kindergarten students registering. It was probably the class that had the [newest] students go into it."

Osadchuk explains what has led to the influx of students.

"We've had some families move into Vita and the surrounding area and we've actually picked up some students who have come back from being homeschooled for a number of years."

Osadchuk has been at the school for a number of years and is pleased to see a turnaround in the student population.

"In my tenure here, the highest we ever were at was about 406 and that was going back, probably 15-16 years ago. And then for many, many years we always hovered around the 370 mark or so and from there, it was just a constant decline down to a low of around 320 to 324. This summer, we had a lot of new faces come in and it's been wonderful to get back up to really close to 350."

Meanwhile, Ross L. Grey School in Sprague has seen an increase of two students this year and has a student population of 151. But Krista Curry, Superintendent of the Border Land School Division, notes that the Sprague school is up 25 students over the last four years. She adds Border Land is surprised and pleased with the higher student numbers in Sprague and Vita.

"We're very pleased with our preliminary student count as of September 12 that we are up from where we predicted to be in both of those schools."

She adds they have not had to add any teachers since the new students are spread out over various grades.

More Local News

Local Barbecue Helps Feed Children In Mexico

Residents of Winkler opened their hearts and their wallets in support of hungry children in Mexico. Feed the Children Fundraiser is a barbecue lunch that began Friday and will continue today till…

Student Numbers Up In Vita And Sprague

Shevchenko School in Vita has seen an increase in student numbers this fall, ending a slow decline in enrollment that started about 15 years ago. Principal Peter Osadchuk says they have 20 additional…

Playhouse Fundraiser Gives Habitat For Humanity $10k Boost

After visiting festivals and events all summer, and raising just under $10,000 as part of the raffle fundraiser, the Habitat For Humanity playhouse found its home. Crystal Heinrichs was the lucky…

Drunk Driver Collides With Gas Pump Before Fleeing (VIDEO)

Carman Area RCMP officers are investigating a hit and run involving a semi truck and trailer that damaged a Carman gas station Thursday evening. On September 27 at 10:15 p.m, RCMP received a call…

Morden Council Candidate Says Daycare Spaces A Priority

Morden council hopeful Nancy Penner believes daycare is a pressing issue for the community. Penner knows the value of family; with two daughters, two sons-in-law, and four grandchildren, she…

Frank Wiebe Named Winkler's 2018 Citizen Of The Year

"The epitome of integrity . . . and being generous to a fault, if that's possible." This is how Dr. Don Klassen described Frank Wiebe, the 2018 recipient of Winkler's Citizen of the Year award,…

Settlement Program Connects Immigrant Students And Families To Community

Newcomers in Morden and Altona have been given a helping hand at school. Settlement Workers In Schools (SWIS) is new to Manitoba and undergoing a trial period, but is set up to help children better…

Province Releases More Info On Conservation District Boundaries

Provincial officials were in Carman this week hosting a consultation meeting that included local municipal officials and representatives from the La Salle Redboine Conservation District. The meeting…

Home Care Service Established To Meet Growing Senior Population

According To Celma Pinto in 20 years the Pembina Valley's senior population will have doubled. To meet this increasing demand, Pinto created a home care service to help the elderly and those with a…

Frost Warning Issued For Pembina Valley

A frost advisory has been issued for the region as temperatures are expected to drop below the freezing mark tonight. The advisory includes: Mun. of Rhineland incl. Altona Plum Coulee and GretnaR.M.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login