Students Celebrate Earth Day In Vita (GALLERY)

Shevchenko School in Vita hosted over 350 students from across Border Land School Division (BLSD) for a multi-school Earth Day celebration on Monday. The event first started in 2018 and only included area students. This was the first time it was opened up to students from other schools within BLSD.

Throughout the day, groups cycled through 4 of 13 small workshops based on the division's Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) priority which consists of three pillars; well-being, the environment, and the economy.

"Education for Sustainable Development is in all of our curriculums but we don't necessarily use those terms or pinpoint that particular structure in the curriculum," said event organizer and teacher, Pam Storoschuk. "So we decided it was important to make a day and focus on that and relate it to our curriculum."

Sessions included learning about Canada's new food guide, the importance of water filtration and conservation, becoming familiar with animals native to the region, gardening and agricultural practices. For a snack, the local Amish settlement baked oatmeal cookies in a wood-burning oven.

Storoschuk says having the ESD priority tied into the curriculum is one way of getting people to start making small, sustainable changes.

"We had one activity that showed us how a small fraction of the world is used for the development of food, and if we don't take care of it we won't have anything left for future generations."

Overall, she feels the younger generation has a good grasp of the topic and a high level of eco-awareness.

"They're definitely more aware and they're more willing to try. The younger ones aren't afraid to do the work," said Storoschuk.

