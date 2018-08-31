Teaching Young People How To Get Jobs

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

The Manitoba Youth Job Centre (MYJC) in Morden and Winkler is a place for students and youth to go when they’re looking for help in the working world and prepares them on how to find work as well.

Dom (13) and Maja (13) are two of the recipients of the program.

"I've learned mostly money management and door-to-door sales, and how to sell stuff," said Dom.

Maja notes because she's shy, learning interpersonal skills have become handy.

Shauna Penner, the Youth Engagement Leader in Morden, explains the main services are to help with finding work for students between the ages of 12 to 29.

"Our 'Odd Jobs Squad' (OJS) is specifically for youth and students between ages 12 to 16," said Penner.

A highlight for Dom is the Bakesale that was put on because he wants to show off his baking, and it helps him prepare for public speaking.

Penner notes she doesn't know if anything new will be happening next year, because it's her final year with the MYJC in Morden, but the usual events will still be happening

Kaitlyn Haney, the Youth Engagement Leader for MYJC in Winkler, said "We ran 7 events and they were all quite successful. We were at the farmers market this year, and that was really nice for the centre because we could interact with lots of people in the community, and explain who we were, and what we do."

"Every year it’s really nice to see community involvement, whether it be through the various events we run in the summer with the OJS, or with community members placing job orders through us, and giving kids who registered a chance to have some work experience," said Haney

Haney notes there are some recipients of the program who have continued work with the companies they were initially placed with, even after the program finished for the year.

