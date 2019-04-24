Thinking of putting up a pool this summer? You'll need a fence around your backyard.

MSTW Planning District General Manager Glen Wieler reminds residents, according to the Manitoba Building Code, all outdoor private pools over 24 inches deep must be enclosed by a fence with self-latching gates.

"It's not maybe... the building code is clear," Wieler says.

And arguments over where the responsibility lies concerning trespassing children won't work. He says the law is clear, "as the owner of the property and the pool, it's on the owner to put up a fence."

Those living in the country are still under obligation to follow the building code and fence requirement, Wieler says.

"You can buy the pool, but you're still responsible for the safety of that pool," he adds.

To learn more about the building codes in regards to private pools, go here: http://www.mstw.ca/default.aspx