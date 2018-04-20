Two More Municipalities Impose Burn Bans

Dry conditions this spring have forced two more municipalities in the Red River Valley to issue burn bans.

A burning ban is now in effect for the Town of Morris and R.M. of Montcalm, joining the R.M. of Stuartburn and neighbouring municipalities of De Salaberry, Tache, Ste. Anne, Ritchot and Hanover.

The R.M. of Montcalm will not be allowing any type of fires, even those in an enclosed fire pit.

Meantime, in the municipality of Emerson-Franklin, a fire ban begins Monday, April 23 at 12 PM, and only enclosed fires in fire pits will be allowed when winds are under 32 km per hour.

The burning bans will be lifted when environmental conditions allow.