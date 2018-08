The Morris Fire Department and EMS responded to a 2-vehicle accident this morning in the Town of Morris.

Deputy Fire Chief Trevor Thiessen says the accident occurred at about 10:15 am.

He adds a truck was pulling out of the parking lane, and failed to see a southbound car coming from behind.

After the collision the car came to a stop on the walking path in front of a restaurant.

Thiessen says no serious injuries were sustained.