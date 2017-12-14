U.S Bill Could Have Consequences For Canadian Internet

The future of the Internet may be decided in the coming days.

On December 14 the ‘Restoring Internet Freedom Act’ will be brought to Congress and voted on in the United States.



The bill nullifies the rule adopted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) relating to the reclassification of broadband Internet access as a telecommunications service.

It would mean ISP’s would have the power to control the type of content consumers have access to, slowing down the speed of the Internet to sites or services provided by competitor companies.



Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) currently holds net neutrality as an important component of Canadian Internet.



If the ‘Restoring Internet Freedom Act’ passes, the pressure from our neighbours could affect Canada’s priorities on an open Internet, says Providence University College Associate Professor of Communication and Media Nicholas Greco.



"Net neutrality is the principle that all Internet service providers or ISP’s, should ensure equal treatment to all users and all content on the Internet."



Net neutrality applies to the material or information received through the Internet, current rulings protect that from being affected by Internet providers or tech companies.



‘Restoring Internet Freedom Act’ seems to put a lot of power into the hands of ISP’s, who could potentially canvas tech companies to pay for the services the tech companies want their consumers to see, explains Greco.



"Currently the Internet acts a lot like the telephone, where we don't actually pay for the type of message we give on the telephone. If we are calling for an emergency or calling to say "hi" to our parents, there aren't different fees for either of those."



If the ‘Restoring Internet Freedom Act’ passes, Greco says there’s a possibility people may have to pay for the kinds of services that they want to access.



Greco believes this is a negative as this style heavily weighs in the favour of ISP’s and consumers would pay more for the types of services they use regularly.



"If the extra cost will be incurred by U.S. subscribers for various services that could pass on to us."



Though the CRTC has said net neutrality is important for Canada, if other countries follow the FCC’s lead Greco says a change of administration here in Canada, Canada could also follow suit.