UFC Champion, International Speaker Inspire Winkler Leaders And Athletes

World-renowned UFC Champion Tyron Woodley and top performance coach Ben Newman inspired hundreds of athletes and business leaders in Winkler this week.

The event was organized by Kurtis Fox, Coach at the Muscle Hut Performance Centre.

"We don't see ourselves as a gym... our goal is to have people become the best version of themselves," Fox says. "It's not exclusively fitness... it's one of many areas. One of the other areas is mindset and positive attitude."

His hope was to bring speakers into the community who can help people strive for more.

Muscle Hut Coach Evan Kehler with UFC Champion Tyron Woodley, Muscle Hut's Kurtis Fox and international speaker Ben Newman

Woodley, the UFC Welterweight Champion, shared his story of overcoming adversity living on the streets of St. Louis, from running with gangs to developing a faith in God. Now at the top of the UFC, Woodley is also a successful entrepreneur, husband, father and philanthropist.

Ben Newman is a highly regarded Performance Coach, International Speaker, and 6-time Best-Selling Author, whose clients include top companies around the world, business executives, sales organizations and professional athletes in the NFL, PGA, NBA, MLB and NCAA.

"People were incredibly inspired, "I can do more, I can reach more,'" Fox explains, adding they've seen a strong appetite in the region for mental toughness events.

"Just going through the motions in life... a lot of people get trapped in that," he says.

With the success of the event, Fox notes they hope to continue offering similar events in the future, "seeing it grow would be amazing."