Understanding The Importance Of Immunization

What's Your Understanding About Immunization?

National Immunization Awareness Week begins this weekend on April 20th and runs until the 27th. Immunize Canada launched the week back in the 90s to keep people aware of how important immunization is. Southern Health-Santé Sud Regional Manager Public Health Healthy Living Bev Unger explains.

"If we think back to the early 1900s, there were diseases that could have been prevented, and currently are prevented by vaccines," says Unger. "They were really a huge cause of death worldwide. As vaccines became available, people really did line up for them, because they saw them as a lifesaver. Ask people around you who are in their 80s what they remember about polio, tetanus or smallpox. So many of us haven't seen these diseases, based on our age and when we were born. But they really had a huge impact back then. It's just important to keep it in the forefront."

She notes it's important, even though we don't see a lot of the diseases anymore. Unger explains infectious diseases in Canada cause less than five percent of all deaths today. That's a huge reduction in comparison to less than 100 years ago, and even 50 years ago. That is, in part, thanks to the immunization programs that we have across our country, and that needs to be maintained.

Unger says it's vital for you to remember that immunization protects individuals and communities by preventing the spread of disease. The more people we can immunize, the better the protection the entire community has. Some refer to this as herd immunity, thinking that others who are protected in the group will offer them protection. However, reality shows us that has to involve a very high percentage of people who are immunized. She says that's often a hard target to reach when so many are unsure of vaccines or are delaying immunization of their children, or may not even think vaccines are safe, so they do not immunize.

She notes those choosing not to immunize have become more vocal about it in recent times. Unger says there are pockets of people in communities who are undecided, which is a great concern to Southern Health. Unger says they may delay the onset of an immunization series with their children. In Manitoba, she adds, the recommended scheduling of vaccines begins at two months of age. People learn about this and are fearful of having their apparently fragile two-month-old be immunized, for fear of causing them pain by a needle. However, Unger explains, infants' bodies can handle a billion antibodies, and their immune system is very sophisticated. They are able to handle vaccines quite easily. Unger says a series of immunizations for an infant at two months of age is very vital, noting they want to get as many doses in a series as possible, so the child has the best protection available. Infants under the age of one are quite vulnerable to many diseases that vaccines prevent.

Unger adds, if you're vaccine-hesitant, you should increase your trust in vaccines and those offering them by researching information, so you can move ahead to immunize your children.