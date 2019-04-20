Mental Health Week- May 6-12

Learn and help the stigma around Mental Health.

Find out more

Details
Category: Local News

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a violent assault on 3rd Street South in Winkler.

Winkler Police responded to the scene near Royal Crescent early Friday morning, and found a 27 year old male suffering from significant upper body injuries.

Shortly after police arrived, a number of people believed to have witnessed the incident approached police. After speaking with them, police determined the victim had been assaulted, and one of the witnesses was a suspect. That person was immediately taken into custody. Officers continued the investigation, and determined the victim had been assaulted in retribution for a suspected alcohol theft from a social gathering at a residence on Royal Crescent.

In addition to the early morning arrest, at approximately 3:50 p.m. Good Friday, police arrested a second suspect connected to the incident.

A 22 year old Winkler man has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Breach Probation. He was released on a Recognizance with several conditions, and is set to appear in Morden Provincial Court April 23rd.

An 18-year-old female from Winkler will also be charged with Assault. She was released on a Promise to Appear in Morden Provincial Court on May 23rd.

More Local News

Spring Cleaning Includes The Medicine Cabinet

Expired medications can be ineffective or potentially dangerous, which is why it's vital to dispose of them correctly. "Once medication expires it either loses its effectiveness, or some medications…

More Daylight Promotes Health

As spring progresses, we're seeing longer days, which means more daylight. The executive director of CMHA Central Region says that's good news for the mental health of all of us. "Physiologically,…

Losses Minimal For Beekeepers After Harsh Winter

A local beekeeper is in eager anticipation of the telltale signs of spring. Currently, Josh Wiebe of Border Hills Honey Ltd. has been moving his hives out of their overwinter shelters, assessing…

Understanding The Importance Of Immunization

What's Your Understanding About Immunization? National Immunization Awareness Week begins this weekend on April 20th and runs until the 27th. Immunize Canada launched the week back in the 90s to keep…

PVCD Part Of First Announced Funded Projects

Forty-one projects will be receiving funding from the $102 million Conservation Trust, with two being from the Pembina Valley Conservation District. The projects include $4,000 for the conservation…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login