WAG Collection Leaving Gallery In The Park Soon - Fall Season Starting Up

Altona's Gallery in the Park is gearing up for their summer/fall season starting August 11.

As for the spring season, the gallery featured works from the Winnipeg Art Gallery. These pieces will be leaving Friday morning, and Gallery Curator Susie Fisher encourages people to come see the work one last time before it's gone.

"It's been wonderful, people have been surprised and excited to see them," said Fisher.

The WAG works ranged in dates from 1913 to the middle of the 20th century, and offers visitors a sense of the many ways painting styles evolved over the course of the twentieth century. The exhibit features seven paintings by some of Canada's most celebrated artists, such as The Group of Seven's A. Y. Jackson. A number of the artists, such as William Kurelek, also have Manitoba connections.

These works were selected with local visitors in mind - the remote and prairie scenes that inspired the majority of these paintings are not unlike those that surround us. The gallery also features local artist group known as Buffalo Creek Artists, and a unique collaboration between artists Margrutie Krahn, Elizabeth Falk and Friesens Corporation.

Fisher said she'd like to partner with WAG again in the future.

During last weekend's Manitoba Sunflower Festival, about 800 people came to view the collections in the gallery.

Fisher reminds interested visitors that Gallery in the Park is free of charge to tour.