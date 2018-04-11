Watch Out For City Crews During Pothole Patching

Winkler city crews continue to tackle potholes after a vicious freeze/thaw cycle of temperatures floating above and below zero.

Director of Works and Operations Pete Froese says they appreciate residents calling and identifying especially devastated areas.

After the early spring patching, Froese notes they reassess for potentially larger road reconstruction projects.

In the meantime, he urges motorists to keep an eye out for city crews, "just slow down... when you see the bright orange and green suits staff are wearing. Give them some room because they do need to get their work done, and we don't want anyone to get run over."

To report areas of a road in need of patching, call the city at 204-325-9524.