Winkler City Manager Retiring After 27 Year Career

After a 27-year-career with the City of Winkler, Barb Dyck is retiring.

Mayor Martin Harder says the community has been blessed by her service, "her attitude and reactions always set the temperature... she's been great to work with."

Dyck started in human resources in 1992 before moving into the Director of Finance role in 2010. She then took on the City Manager position in the interim in April 2016 before moving into the position permanently in October that same year.

She says working with city staff and council were always the highlights, "they become your family during the day time... I can't say enough about that... if it wasn't for that I wouldn't have been here this long."

During her time she's watched the city growing by leaps and bounds, "it's been exciting to see, there's never a dull moment over here, it keeps us busy and on our toes every day."

Some of the projects Dyck has overseen include the new wastewater treatment plant, the Meridian Exhibition Centre and the rapidly expanding Clover Creek Industrial Park.

Harder says they're now beginning the process of looking for a new City Manager, "someone who's prepared to fill a high standard that Dyck has set."