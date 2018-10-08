Winkler Drag Racer Taking Sport By Storm (VIDEO)

Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

A local nine-year-old is taking the drag racing sport in Southern Manitoba and the U.S by storm.

As the season came to an end last month, Winkler's Skylar Klassen ended the whirlwind year as the Minnesota State Champion. With the win she clinched the second place finish in overall points in her division for the entire year. The first place winner was also eight years Klassen's senior.

However, she missed first place by just three points. Each race has the potential to add over 100 points to a racer's total.

A good car and a fast reaction time are key, her dad Shawn explains, as well as a passion for the sport. Skylar shares her love of drag racing with her dad and grandfather who also acts as her pit crew.

"It's a great family activity," Shawn says.

Skylar races at 55 mp/h, but will be moving into a different class next season, reaching speeds nearing 70 mp/h.

"I'm excited because I go too slow," she says.

Despite her success, Shawn says she remains very humble about the high octane sport, "she doesn't really speak of it to her friends unless someone asks."

However, her dream of becoming a drag racer seemed far-fetched in 2016 as a seven-year-old spending weekend at the tracks with her dad, a race chaplain with Racers For Christ.

To raise money for her own Jr. Dragster, Skylar spent the summer in 2016 selling lemonade at the local farmer's market before a generous donor helped purchase one herself.

The community support continued this season when her clutch blew and the family had been resigned to the fact their season had ended prematurely. Instead, a local donor heard of the situation and donated the funds to get Skylar back on the track.

"It's pretty cool," Shawn says.

Looking ahead, Skylar's drag racer will be rebuilt and fine-tuned over the winter.

skylar3

More Local News

Major Hopes To Bring Life As A Reservist To Light

A local reservist hopes to create a troop, a group of soldiers from the area performing drills and training exercises on a part-time basis, in the Winkler area. Battery Commander Major Mark Wilson…

Community Safety Officer May Gain New Authority Ahead Of Cannabis Legalization

The role of Winkler's Community Safety Officer (CSO) is expanding ahead of the legalization of cannabis. The changes will allow CSOs to enforce provincial laws prohibiting cannabis use in public…

Winkler Drag Racer Taking Sport By Storm (VIDEO)

A local nine-year-old is taking the drag racing sport in Southern Manitoba and the U.S by storm. As the season came to an end last month, Winkler's Skylar Klassen ended the whirlwind year as the…

Genesis House Hockey Games Returning In November

Genesis House is looking forward to bringing back the Peace Begins at Home hockey games in November, thanks to a considerable increase in donations this year. "Often for November, our awareness…

Candidate's Passion Is To Aid In City's Growth

Council candidate Gordon Maddock wants to take his love and passion for Morden, and be a part of its guiding hand Morden is currently undergoing a period of growth, says Maddock, issues will need to…

Cold Morning Couldn't Stop Participants From Raising Thousands For Local Food Cupboard

The cold October morning air couldn't keep the crowds away for the annual Thanks For Giving Run Saturday. Around 170 ran in support of the Winkler and District Food Cupboard, fundraising, and…

Dietician Worries Trans Fats Ban In Canada May Lead To Worse Alternative

Trans fats are now banned in Canada, however, a local dietician says the alternative many companies will be moving towards won't be any healthier. "Unfortunately, the alternative is palm oil which is…

Feed Shortage Leaving Farmers With Tough Decisions

With this year’s feed shortage, some beef producers are bringing their cattle to market sooner than usual instead of buying extra feed. Local producer Heinz Reimer says personally, they are 30 to 40…

New Record Weight Set At Roland Pumpkin Fair

Charlie Bernstrom from Lancaster, Minnesota has repeated as champion of the Roland Pumpkin Fair Great Pumpkin Commonwealth weigh-off far surpassing his winning weight last year by clocking in at…

Local Businesses Prepare For Upcoming Accessibility Regulation

On November 1st regulation will come into effect called the Accessibility for Customer Service Standards (ACSS). The regulation is part of the Accessibility for Manitobans Act which passed in 2013.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login