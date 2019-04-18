Mental Health Week- May 6-12

Learn and help the stigma around Mental Health.

Find out more

Details
Category: Local News

In recognition of 100 years of Canadian cinema, South Central Regional Library locations showcased Canadian cinematography for National Canadian Film Day.

Jess Martens, a clerk at Winkler Centennial Library (WCL), shares Film Day's emphasis is Canadian films can be and are as good as American films.

"We often get lost in North American cinema in general; we often time assume that Canada and the States are the same or Canadian films and TV, in general, isn't as good. It's important to promote that yes there are Canadian films out there, and they are interesting."

Sharkwater, a 2006 documentary by filmmaker Rob Stewart, was chosen as the feature at the WCL. Martens says not only was Stewart a Canadian, but the film also offers a unique perspective one of the oceans most ancient creatures and how they are portrayed as mindless killers by Hollywood.

Being in the middle of the prairies, Martens shares we don't have any personal interactions with sharks, and the showing was an opportunity to educate that these creatures are much more than they appear on the surface and without help could potentially become only stories.

It" focuses quite a lot on the conservation of sharks and how nothing is really being done to protect them. Some associations help 'save the whales' and things like that, but sharks are generally viewed as they're getting what's coming to them."

By showcasing Canadian films each year, Martens hopes they can not only encourage future cinematographers but with documentaries like Sharkwater, potentially impact the world as well.

 Shark 2

More Local News

Spring Cleaning Includes The Medicine Cabinet

Expired medications can be ineffective or potentially dangerous, which is why it's vital to dispose of them correctly. "Once medication expires it either loses its effectiveness, or some medications…

More Daylight Promotes Health

As spring progresses, we're seeing longer days, which means more daylight. The executive director of CMHA Central Region says that's good news for the mental health of all of us. "Physiologically,…

Losses Minimal For Beekeepers After Harsh Winter

A local beekeeper is in eager anticipation of the telltale signs of spring. Currently, Josh Wiebe of Border Hills Honey Ltd. has been moving his hives out of their overwinter shelters, assessing…

Understanding The Importance Of Immunization

What's Your Understanding About Immunization? National Immunization Awareness Week begins this weekend on April 20th and runs until the 27th. Immunize Canada launched the week back in the 90s to keep…

PVCD Part Of First Announced Funded Projects

Forty-one projects will be receiving funding from the $102 million Conservation Trust, with two being from the Pembina Valley Conservation District. The projects include $4,000 for the conservation…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login