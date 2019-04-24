Winkler Police are reminding residents of the rules and common misconceptions when it comes to mobility scooters.

With warmer weather, police expect more motorized mobility aids, typically a four-wheeled device used by older adults or anyone with limited physical mobility, around Winkler.

However, motorized mobility aids are required to follow the same rules as pedestrians, and not the rules of a motor vehicle, police say.

"Mobility aids are not intended to be used on the roadway but rather on the sidewalk. However, if a sidewalk is not provided or is not passable then they are allowed to travel on the shoulder of the roadway but must return to the sidewalk at the earliest opportunity," Winkler Police Service explains in a release.

Police add mobility aids should not occupy a lane intended for a motor vehicle and when crossing roadways should use the same rules and precautions as a pedestrian.

"If someone you know, whether it be a family member or friend, rides a motorized mobility aid please make sure they are aware of the rules regarding their safe use," police say.

Learn more here: https://www.mpi.mb.ca/en/Rd-Safety/Vulnerable/Pages/motorized-mobility-aids.aspx