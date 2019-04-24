Mental Health Week- May 6-12

Learn and help the stigma around Mental Health.

Find out more

Details
Category: Local News

Winkler Police are reminding residents of the rules and common misconceptions when it comes to mobility scooters.

With warmer weather, police expect more motorized mobility aids, typically a four-wheeled device used by older adults or anyone with limited physical mobility, around Winkler.

However, motorized mobility aids are required to follow the same rules as pedestrians, and not the rules of a motor vehicle, police say.

"Mobility aids are not intended to be used on the roadway but rather on the sidewalk. However, if a sidewalk is not provided or is not passable then they are allowed to travel on the shoulder of the roadway but must return to the sidewalk at the earliest opportunity," Winkler Police Service explains in a release.

Police add mobility aids should not occupy a lane intended for a motor vehicle and when crossing roadways should use the same rules and precautions as a pedestrian.

"If someone you know, whether it be a family member or friend, rides a motorized mobility aid please make sure they are aware of the rules regarding their safe use," police say.

Learn more here: https://www.mpi.mb.ca/en/Rd-Safety/Vulnerable/Pages/motorized-mobility-aids.aspx

More Local News

Students Celebrate Earth Day In Vita (GALLERY)

Shevchenko School in Vita hosted over 350 students from across Border Land School Division (BLSD) for a multi-school Earth Day celebration on Monday. The event first started in 2018 and only included…

Emerson Well Protected As Red River Crests

The Red River will crest this week at Emerson and is expected to stay at that level for a few days, but no major problems are expected. Local emergency coordinator Bill Spanjer says the community's…

Two Charged For Destroying Traffic Signs In Altona

Altona police have laid charges in an incident that saw multiple traffic signs cut down in the community. Employees with the Altona Public Works Department notified police of the mischief last week,…

Morden Police Seeking Assistance In Potential Theft

Morden Police are continuing an investigation into a potential theft. On Saturday, April 20, close to midnight police received a call regarding a suspicious male near the railroad tracks. The caller…

W.C. Miller Student Earns Young Humanitarian Award

From an early age, Reese Estwick made it her mission to be an ally to those who are marginalized. That passion and dedication has earned her a Young Humanitarian Award from the Manitoba Teachers'…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login