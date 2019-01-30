Winkler Principal's Snow Day Rap Going Viral, Exams Pushed Back

A local Principal has gone viral for her unique way of announcing a snow day.

Students and local residents have been sharing a video of Northlands Parkway Collegiate Principal Tammy MacDonald singing to announce the school closure on Tuesday after temperatures dipped into the -50 with wind chill values.

MacDonald explains she adapted another educator's performance, Missouri Valley Community School District Superintendent Mr. Brent Hoesing.

Her video has been seen by more than 11,000 viewers.

MacDonald released a second video after classes were cancelled again today:

Meanwhile, a number of high schools in the region have pushed back exams because of the cancellations.

At Garden Valley Collegiate in Winkler, exams that were scheduled for Tuesday, January 29th will take place Thursday, January 31st.

The exams that were scheduled to be written today, January 30th, will now be written on Tuesday, February 5th.

"We know that's a long time since classes finished, but we didn't know how else to do it with the weather conditions we've had," says Principal Scott Jantzen.

Jantzen says Friday, February 1st, and Monday, February 4th will remain admin days, as planned. He says they did consider putting exams on those days, however, they realized that many families had likely already made plans for those days.

Semester two at GVC will now begin on Wednesday, February 6th. "So this will push back our report cards. Report cards will now be distributed on Thursday, February 14th. We thank people for their patience and understanding as we are working through this," says Jantzen.

Jantzen notes their teachers are prepared for unexpected interruptions and they build in a little bit of time in their classes for this type of situation.

Meanwhile, when semester two gets underway on February 6th, Janzten notes if students need to make any course changes, they will be called down to the guidance office by grade to do so.

At Northlands Parkway Collegiate, the grade 12 Biology exam has been set for Thursday, January 31 at 12:15 p.m. The grades 9-11 English exam will take place Thursday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. The grade 9 Social Studies exam takes place Thursday at 12:15 p.m, along with the grade 11 History exam. The grades 9-11 Math exam takes place Tuesday, February 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. The grade 11 Physics, Biology and Chemistry exams take place February 5 starting at 12:15 p.m.

At Morden Collegiate Institute, the grade 9 Math exam takes place on Thursday, January 31, along with the grade 10 Science exam, grade 11 History and Biology exams, and grade 12 Chemistry and Global Issues exams. On Monday, February 4, the grade 9 Social Studies exam takes place, along with the grade 10 Geography exam and grade 11 Physics, Chemistry and Essential Math exams. The grade 12 Psychology exam also takes place Monday. On Tuesday, February 5, the grade 9 Science exam takes place along with the grade 10 Essential Math and Introduction to Pre-calculus and Applied Math exams. The grade 11 Accounting exam and grade 12 Physics exam also takes place Tuesday.