One woman is facing charges after driving into a storefront on Norquay Dr. in Winkler.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m on January 30, police received a report of a vehicle that had driven into a business and fled the scene. The unoccupied vehicle was located a short time later parked at a store on Navigator Road. Police observed a female enter the vehicle and begin to drive away, at which time police proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say the female initially denied the allegations but later admitted to accidentally driving into the store and fleeing the scene because she did not possess a driver’s licence. The 49 year old female was issued tickets for driving without holding a valid driver’s licence and failing to give the required information.

The vehicle sustained a significant amount damage as a result of the accident and was towed from the scene.