Category: Local News

While it still depends on the provincial government committing to four-laning PTH 32 through Winkler in 2019, progress continues in preparing for the project.

Manitoba Infrastructure has an established budget for this fiscal year ending in March of 2019 to relocate utilities for the future widening of PTH 32.

Manitoba Infrastructure will also be removing trees in October along the east right of way to accommodate the new pole line.

Manitoba Hydro is planning to begin moving their existing pole line along the east side of PTH 32 into the purchased land area at the beginning of November 2018. New traffic signal locations have also been added to the drawings at Mountain Ave and at Cargill Road.

The Manitoba Hydro and Bell MTS utility relocations have also been added to the design drawings.

"Progress is being made and we're very optimistic," Mayor Martin Harder says.

The road and drainage design has also been completed by the City of Winkler and submitted to Manitoba Infrastructure for final approval.

The twinning of PTH 32 has long been on the city's wish list.

In 2010 a joint study between the Province and the City put the price tag at nearly $23 million to four-lane the provincial trunk highway from the intersection of Pembina Ave to highway 3.

New traffic lights went live at the intersection of Pembina Ave and PTH 32 in late 2016, setting the stage for twinning the highway through Winkler.

pth32 2

More Local News

Work Continues To Prepare For Twinning PTH 32 Through Winkler

While it still depends on the provincial government committing to four-laning PTH 32 through Winkler in 2019, progress continues in preparing for the project. Manitoba Infrastructure has an…

Carman's Mayor-elect Sets Focus For the Coming Term

Infrastructure is a top priority for Carman's mayor-elect. Brent Owen. Submitted photo. Brent Owen said infrastructure remains an important of running the town, and pointed to areas like water, sewer…

Winkler Council Hopeful Calls For Second Splash Park

Jerry Friesen believes everyone is called to serve in different capacities. It's the reason he's running for Winkler City Council this fall. "This is going to be outside my comfort zone," he says,…

Manitoba's Minimum Wage Goes Up

Manitobans earning minimum wage will get a raise today. The minimum wage is going up twenty cents today to $11.35 per hour. The adjustment is based on Manitoba's 2017 inflation rate of 1.6 per cent…

7th Annual Katie Cares Fashion Show Largest Yet (GALLERY)

513 tickets were sold within 12 hours for the 7th annual Katie Cares Fashion Show. This was the largest show yet, and Ruth Reimer says, although they over-planned, that's not a bad thing. "It went…

Chili Cook-Off Helps Send Family To Thailand

For anyone who would eat any kind of chili put in front of them, the Manitou Legion Hall was the place to be this weekend. Attendees could try anything from your typical beef and bean chili, to bacon…

New Providence Building Postponed

One year after a devastating fire at Bergen Hall, Providence University College expected to have a ground-breaking for a new building in its place. The ceremony, scheduled for September 18, never…

Clear The Windshield

As the weather cools, you've likely noticed your windshield gets foggy when you first start your vehicle -- especially if it's outside. It's something Manitoba Public Insurance reminds you to deal…

Fundraiser In Late Doctor's Name Raises Funds For Cancer Care (VIDEO)

Many this morning walked the path often travelled by the late Dr. Menzies. Travelling from the Agassiz Medical Centre (AMC) to the Boundary Trails Health Centre (BTHC) and back, staff from the…

Further Details On Enhanced Cell Coverage in Southeastern Manitoba

Bell-MTS has provided further details about its announcement earlier this week that cellular phone service is being improved in parts of southeastern Manitoba. The company announced it will enhance…

