With Christmas nearly upon us, a local organization wanted to teach the new generation about the true meaning of Christmas.

A local Christian art class, of children ages three to six, known as God's Little Artists, has been learning about giving back.

Jennifer Krahn of God's Little Artists says the group has been supporting an orphanage in Mexico, collecting donations and praying for the children there. Krahn says they wanted to do something for the local community by donating new or slightly used toys to the Winkler Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care.

"What's a better way to teach little ones than actually passing on a toy, not just financially. It's physically doing something, so they learn what it means to give."

The kids were very receptive to this idea Krahn says, none of the kids said they had wanted to keep the toys for themselves, they wanted to give.

Executive Director of PVPC Linda Marek, says generosity and compassion are qualities that both socially and culturally we admire in others, and is excited to see the children of today being taught those values.

Marek says when Krahn contacted her she thought the idea would be a great fit for PVPC.

"Little kids helping other little kids, what a great idea. It's the Christmas season, so lots of groups have these great ideas and now is when it all comes together. Here at the pregnancy care, we do hand out hampers to new families and new moms, so we'll add these toys to these hampers."

Marek notes PVPC is a charity organization and relies on the generosity of the community. When donations come in, they go right back into the community for those who need it.

Executive Director of PVPC Linda Marek and Jennifer Krahn, unloading the donations.