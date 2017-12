For this weekend's Christmas Made in Manitoba, a "blast from the past", as we re-visit the 2004 Brass Angels Handbell Choir's Christmas album, "Carol of the Bells" -- directed by Karen Kuhl, and featuring a young Jayme Giesbrecht as the guest vocalist. (She was 15 at the time it was recorded, and was also a handbell ringer in the choir). It was a walk down memory lane for Jayme and Karen, and you can hear their conversation, and songs from that album, right here!