Morning Show co-host Jayme Giesbrecht came across this weekend's Made in Manitoba artist's music, in a unique way..."I was driving down a highway -- not a major highway -- when I saw a shining object on the shoulder...as I got closer, I noticed it was a CD! So my curiosity had me inclined to pull over and pick it up. It was the Sky Onosson "Odd End" CD, and upon listening to it, I really enjoyed the music!" It's our pleasure to share a compilation of music from a few of Sky's recordings -- and you don't have to go anywhere to hear it! (Or find it on a highway...) Thanks for joining us on Made in Manitoba, featuring Sky Onosson!