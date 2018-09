This weekend on Made in Manitoba, the music of Snapmare Driver. Inspired by California Country Rock, this eclectic group of musicians writes original music steeped in the traditions of their unique musical backgrounds. Singing songs of Love and loss, crime and punishment, sin and redemption they blend country with rock, folk Latin and a little rhythm and blues leaving you tapping your toes and humming a melody or two. Enjoy the program, and our conversation with Marc Battle!