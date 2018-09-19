Details
* (I) indicates Incumbent

 

Reeve

Wayne Anderson (I)

Derek Barrow

Claude Dubois

 

Council

 

Ward 1

Ronnie Bugera

Ken Prociw (I)

 

Ward 2

Dale Edbom (I) - ACCLAIMED

 

Ward 3

David Beaudry -  ACCLAIMED

 

Ward 4

Melanie Parent -  ACCLAIMED

