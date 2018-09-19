* (I) indicates Incumbent
Reeve
Wayne Anderson (I)
Derek Barrow
Claude Dubois
Council
Ward 1
Ronnie Bugera
Ken Prociw (I)
Ward 2
Dale Edbom (I) - ACCLAIMED
Ward 3
David Beaudry - ACCLAIMED
Ward 4
Melanie Parent - ACCLAIMED
