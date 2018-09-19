* (I) indicates Incumbent
Reeve
Don Wiebe (I) - ACCLAIMED
Council
Ward 1 (2 Seats)
Brad Braun (I)
Larry Fehr
Mark Ratzlaff (I)
Ward 2 (2 Seats)
Archie Heinrichs (I) - ACCLAIMED
June Letkemen - ACCLAIMED
Ward 3 (2 Seats)
John Dueck (I) - ACCLAIMED
Jake Heppner (I) - ACCLAIMED
LUD of Gretna (3 Seats)
Danny Dyck
Jeffrey Dyck
Kerry W.M. Enns (I)
Delores Smith
John Wall (I)
LUD of Plum Coulee (3 Seats)
Brian Derksen (I) - ACCLAIMED
Justina Hamm (I) - ACCLAIMED
Kyle Wiebe - ACCLAIMED
LUD of Rosenfeld (3 Seats)
Trevor Janz - ACCLAIMED
Laurie Schroeder - ACCLAIMED
*3rd seat VACANT