* (I) indicates Incumbent

 

Reeve

Don Wiebe (I) -  ACCLAIMED

 

Council

 

Ward 1 (2 Seats)

Brad Braun (I)

Larry Fehr

Mark Ratzlaff (I)

 

Ward 2 (2 Seats)

Archie Heinrichs (I) -  ACCLAIMED

June Letkemen -  ACCLAIMED

 

Ward 3 (2 Seats)

John Dueck (I) - ACCLAIMED

Jake Heppner (I) -  ACCLAIMED

 

LUD of Gretna (3 Seats)

Danny Dyck

Jeffrey Dyck

Kerry W.M. Enns (I)

Delores Smith

John Wall (I)

 

LUD of Plum Coulee (3 Seats)

Brian Derksen (I) -  ACCLAIMED

Justina Hamm (I) -  ACCLAIMED

Kyle Wiebe -  ACCLAIMED

 

LUD of Rosenfeld (3 Seats)

Trevor Janz - ACCLAIMED

Laurie Schroeder - ACCLAIMED

*3rd seat VACANT

 

