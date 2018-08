The Canadian Grain Commission's assistant chief commissioner, Doug Chorney, outlines the organizaiton's announced plan on how it intends to spend its $130 million surplus.

John Van Herk with Sevita International was a guest speaker last week at the Legend Seeds Knowledge Plot Tour near Winkler, Man. where he talked about non-GMO soybeans.

And Assiniboine Community College is in the early stages of developing an Ag Operator program. We'll hear fom Continuing Studies Director, Tannis James.