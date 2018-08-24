On today's show, we discuss field tillage with Marla Rieckman of Manitoba Agriculture. Also, the province provides relief to livestock producers looking for feed.
MFJ - August 24, 2018
- Details
-
- Written by Cory Knutt
On today's show, we discuss field tillage with Marla Rieckman of Manitoba Agriculture. Also, the province provides relief to livestock producers looking for feed.
PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.