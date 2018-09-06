On today's show, Anastasia Kubinec with Manitoba Agriculture discusses the latest crop report. Also, we get a corn harvest update from Morgan Cott with the Manitoba Corn Growers Association.
MFJ - September 6, 2018
- Written by Cory Knutt
