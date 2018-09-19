* (I) indicates Incumbent
Western School Division Board of Trustees
Ward 1
Brian Fransen (I) - ACCLAIMED
David Guenther - ACCLAIMED
Barb Petkau (I) - ACCLAIMED
Darcy Wolfe - ACCLAIMED
Ward 2
Robyn Wiebe (I) - ACCLAIMED
