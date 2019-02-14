First 24 Hours Of Pig Care Are Very Important

Details
Category: Ag News

It's important to pay extra close attention to pigs during the first 24 hours of care.

Dennis Stevenson with Zoetis says this can pay dividends down the road.

"A lot of the studies are starting to suggest that these sows that we have on our farms, they have been affected by how much colostrum they received as a baby pig and it affects how they become a mother and how much milk they produce and how there piglets grow later on. The effect is actually all the way through the lives of these sows."

Stevenson notes there is always room for improvement when dealing with animal care.

