First Case Of PED Virus Discovered In Alberta

For the first time, the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea (PED) virus has been discovered in Alberta.

On Tuesday, January 8, Alberta Pork reported on their website the virus, which causes diarrhea and vomiting in pigs, has been found on a 400-head hog operation in the province.

They say the virus is spread by the fecal-oral route, with the most common source being infected feces coming onto the farm from various surfaces that can transmit the disease. The virus can also cause up to 100 per cent mortality in nursing pigs according the organization.

The first Canadian PED case was confirmed in Ontario back in 2014, and has since been reported in Manitoba, Quebec and Prince Edward Island.

Alberta Pork says strict biosecurity protocols are critical during this outbreak, and producers should think about enhancing biosecurity on-farm and during animal transportation.

They say they're working closely with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry to investigate this outbreak and prevent the disease from spreading any further.

The PED virus poses no threat to human health and this incident has not caused any food safety concerns.