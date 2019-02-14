Nutrien Ag Solutions Wins 4R Nutrient Stewardship Award

Nutrien Ag Solutions was recognized this week with the fifth annual 4-R Nutrient Stewardship Agri-Retailer Award, which is given out each year during the Canadian Association of Agri-Retailers Conference. The award is sponsored by Fertilizer Canada.

4-R Nutrient Stewardship means the right source at the right rate, right time, and right place.

"4R Nutrient Stewardship is an integral part of how Nutrien Ag Solutions services our grower customers. With the continued evolution of precision farming and other strategies designed to enhance efficiency, the ability to use technology to meet our farmer's unique business and agronomic needs has become a higher priority for the Nutrien Ag Solutions team," said Roger Bortis, Canadian Retailer Manager with Nutrien Ag Solutions. "We continue to build systems to minimize nutrient loss to the air and water and protect soil quality, while providing growers what they need to support their families and build vibrant communities."

Nutrien Ag Solutions counted over 300,000 sustainably-managed farm acres in 2018.