The Winkler Harvest Festival was another success this year! It was an extremely hot weekend which kept many people at home in the air conditioning but there still many that made their way out to the fair grounds for a great weekend of fun.

Saturday morning started off with a free pancake breakfast at the Access Credit Union followed by a large parade at 10am.

A mist station and sprinklers were set up throughout the grounds to keep everyone cool. The midway was a hit like every year, vendors were up and running, and everyone was just having a blast. Lemonades were a popular drink this weekend as everyone tried to stay cool and hydrated.

Planning for next year’s Winkler Harvest Festival is already underway!