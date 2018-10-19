Details
It is Small Business Week -- and as defined by Industry Canada, those are businesses having fewer than 100 employees. Of all businesses in Canada, 98% are small businesses, and these 98% employ nearly half of the people in the country's private sector. So this week we are putting the spotlight on some small businesses in the Pembina Valley -- today's being Meilun Denture Clinic. Owner and Denturist Chris Meilun joined us in the studio Friday morning:

Small business is a hugely important source of employment in Canada, and right here in Southern Manitoba, so a big thanks to those who have joined us this week, and to all small business owners who continue to thrive in our Province!

