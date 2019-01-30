Cottonwood Community Drama, in conjunction with the brothers Ken, Bruce and Scott Penner, are putting the finishing touches on their three man production of classic Sherlock Holmes mystery “The Hound of the Baskervilles”. Happening at Buhler Hall in Gretna, the production will take the stage night at 7pm January 31st, February 1st and 2nd.

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner had "The Penner Boys" stop by the studio to tell us about what we can expect, with Bruce getting us started.

That’s Scott, Bruce and Ken Penner... the Penner Boys, who will be performing a specially adapted version of the play “The Hound of the Baskervilles” Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at Buhler Hall in Gretna.