Details
Category: Funeral Announcements

Nikkel, Agnes

Memorial For:  Agnes Nikkel
Memorial Date: December 7, 2017
Agnes Nikkel, 92, of Steinbach passed away Monday, December 4th at Bethesda Place. She is survived by 2 stepsons, 2 sisters, 3 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her husband John, 1 stepdaughter, 1 stepson, 2 sisters and 4 brothers.
A memorial service for Agnes Nikkel will be held Thursday, December 7th at 2:30pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial prior to the service at Heritage Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Canadian Bible Society.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Login