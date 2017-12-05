Memorial For: Agnes Nikkel

Memorial Date: December 7, 2017

Agnes Nikkel, 92, of Steinbach passed away Monday, December 4th at Bethesda Place. She is survived by 2 stepsons, 2 sisters, 3 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her husband John, 1 stepdaughter, 1 stepson, 2 sisters and 4 brothers.

A memorial service for Agnes Nikkel will be held Thursday, December 7th at 2:30pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial prior to the service at Heritage Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Canadian Bible Society.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.