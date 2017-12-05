Funeral For: Elisabeth Fehr Nee Janzen

Funeral Date: December 6, 2017

Elisabeth Fehr Nee Janzen, 73, of Winkler formerly of Schanzenfeld, passed away Saturday, December 2nd at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by 4 daughters, 2 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob W. Fehr and 1 son in infancy.

The funeral service for Elisabeth Fehr Nee Janzen will be held Wednesday, December 6th at 2pm at Chortitz Old Colony Mennonite Church with burial at the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.