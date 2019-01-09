Funeral For: Harry Dueck

Funeral Date: January 14, 2019

Harry Dueck, 85, of Winkler passed away Monday, January 7th at Salem Home. He is survived by his wife Mary, 2 daughters, 1 son and their families. He was predeceased by 1 daughter and 1 granddaughter.

The funeral service for Harry Dueck will be held Monday, January 14th at 2pm at Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church with burial at Westridge Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Sunday from 1 to 6pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to MCC or Salem Foundation.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.