Category: Funeral Announcements

Banman, Herman

Funeral For: Herman Falk Banman
Funeral Date: October 9, 2018
Herman Falk Banman, 74, of New Bothwell, passed away Wednesday, October 3rd at Bethesda Regional Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Mary, 1 daughter, 3 sons, 3 sisters, 1 sister-in-law, 1 brother-in-law, and their families. He was predeceased by 1 great-grandchild, 1 brother, and 1 brother-in-law.
The funeral service for Herman Falk Banman will be held Tuesday, October 9th at 11am at Bothwell Christian Fellowship, with burial at Silberfeld Cemetery.
Viewing will be at the church 1 hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bothwell Christian Fellowship building fund.
Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.

